Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$ to headline new Spaceland Block Party festival downtown

Vic Mensa, Joey Bada$$, Highly Suspect, Betty Who and Big Wild are among the acts tapped for the first Spaceland Block Party, a two-day festival coming to L.A.'s Arts District this fall.

Promoted by Spaceland, the block party will be anchored at Row DTLA, the 30-acre, multi-use complex formerly known as Alameda Square that features more than 100 shops and restaurants. The festival is set for Sept. 16-17.



Spaceland Block Party will mix hip-hop, pop, punk, rock and dance music with street art and food. The event will take over rooftops and surrounding parking lots for what promoters promise will be “L.A.’s biggest end of summer blowout party.”

Amelia Airhorn, the Horrors, Snow tha Product, Black Kids, Wavves, Preoccupations, They, Jesse Boykins III, Oddisee & Good Compny and Tijuana Panthers also appear on the lineup. More artists are expected to be announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday through the festival’s site. General admission weekend passes start at $50, with VIP weekend passes starting at $285.

Single-day passes will also be available, but won’t go on sale until Aug. 10. Single-day tickets start at $75.



Take a look at the festival's official poster, which made its debut with Tuesday's announcement: