Viceland drops trailer for James Van Der Beek's 'What Would Diplo Do?'

James Van Der Beek stars as the popular producer and musician Diplo in a new Viceland comedy series.

Viceland released a trailer for its first scripted series on Wednesday, and it seems the EDM world may be getting its very own "This Is Spinal Tap" this summer.

Written and produced by James Van Der Beek, who also stars as the titlular character, "What Would Diplo Do?" offers a mockumentary-style look at the life of Diplo, the superstar producer and member of EDM (electronic dance music) groups Jack Ü and Major Lazer.

Diplo, born Thomas Wesley Pence, also executive produces the series, which rose out of Van Der Beek's role in a particularly tongue-in-cheek promo for the 2016 Mad Decent Block Party.

The trailer also teases appearances by fellow DJ Dillon Francis and Dora Madison from "Friday Night Lights" as well as some comedy veterans in one time "MADtv" star Bobby Lee and Groundlings fixture H Michael Croner.

The series debuts on Viceland on Aug. 3. Watch the new trailer here.