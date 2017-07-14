'The Walking Dead' stuntman Jon Bernecker dead after on-set accident

A scene from the seventh season of AMC's "The Walking Dead."

John Bernecker, a stuntman on AMC's "The Walking Dead." has died from injuries suffered on the show's set in Georgia. He was 33.

After the Wednesday afternoon fall, Bernecker was flown to the Atlanta Medical Center, where he died at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk told The Times on Friday.

Variety reported that Bernecker fell more than 20 feet from a balcony onto a concrete floor, suffering a head injury, and was immediately transported by helicopter to the hospital. An assistant director told police the stunt man missed a safety cushion "just by inches" and attempted to stop his fall "by grabbing onto the railing with both hands" right after he started it, TMZ reported Friday.

The death, from blunt force trauma, was ruled accidental, said Hawk, who added that the coroner's office and sheriff's department had both closed their cases.

"We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for 'The Walking Dead' and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC said in a statement to several outlets Thursday, before news of Bernecker's death was made public.

“He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers."

SAG-AFTRA, OSHA, and AMC did not immediately respond to The Times' requests for comment Friday morning.

This story will be updated.