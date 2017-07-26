David Letterman cringes when late-night TV hosts refer to viewers as 'fans'

A profoundly bearded David Letterman made a rare talk-show appearance Monday -- one of just a handful of public ventures since the end of his run on "The Late Show" in 2015. Only this time, Letterman arrived as a guest.

In an unusual turn of events, the former late-night host played interviewee on the season premiere of stand-up comedian Norm Macdonald's podcast, "Norm Macdonald Live."

The longtime pals discussed a number of matters, from Letterman's first-ever hosting gig (a game show called "Wordbusters") to the time he found himself face to face with Richard Nixon.

The two also discussed late-night TV's changing landscape and how Letterman never felt comfortable thinking of himself as the star of his own show.

"I could not possibly, and still don’t, consider myself a star, because I couldn’t refer to myself as a star," Letterman said. "Johnny Carson was a star, there’s no question of that. So for me to adopt that -- 'Starring Dave Letterman' -- that was just ridiculous.

"In the same way, I always cringe a little when people refer to the folks who watch their show as their 'fans,'" Letterman added. "I just think that’s a little too … you know, you kind of just stepped over the line of basic humility there."

Macdonald commented on late-night's packed roster of big-name hosts -- none of whom he finds particularly unique, except Conan O'Brien, who he thinks has "changed it up a little."

On any plans for a late-night return to the host seat, Letterman told fans not to expect too much.

“I’ve done it for 30 years," he said. "I don’t want to do it anymore."

Watch the full episode above.