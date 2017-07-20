Samantha Bee pokes holes in Trump's Voter Integrity Commission

Samantha Bee took aim at President Trump's Voter Integrity Commission on Wednesday night's iteration of "Full Frontal."

Trump launched the commission to sniff out the 2 million to 5 million Americans he claims voted illegally during the November election. Bee scrutinized each of the commission's chief representatives and and what she said were their longtime efforts on voter suppression.

Bee pointed out that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the commission's vice chairman, poured a decent chunk of his collegiate education into an anti-divestment thesis, for a thesis advisor who consulted for the white South African apartheid regime.

As secretary of state, Kobach introduced a Kansas law that requires all voters to provide proof of citizenship, which critics say is blocking many from registering. Kobach suggested a nationwide expansion of the state law immediately following the election.

"Guys like this have been playing the long game, methodically chipping away at the Voting Rights Act since LBJ signed it and left the room to expose himself to the steno pool," Bee quipped. "And now this president has handed them the keys to the candy shop so they can run in and purge all the chocolates."

Watch Bee's full segment here.