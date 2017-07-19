Watch the first trailer for Guillermo del Toro's dark fairy tale 'The Shape of Water'

Fans of director Guillermo del Toro have learned to expect the unexpected. Over the course of his career, the filmmaker has put his unique stamp on everything from vampires ("Cronos") to superheroes ("Hellboy") to giant robots ("Pacific Rim") to gothic horror ("Crimson Peak").

The just-released first trailer for del Toro's latest film, "The Shape of Water," finds him back in the realm of dark, unsettling fairy tales, a la his 2006 film, "Pan's Labyrinth" — this time with a suitably twisted romantic spin.

Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, the film centers on a mute janitor (Sally Hawkins) at a top-secret government laboratory who develops a relationship with an aquatic humanoid creature (Doug Jones) — the last of his species — who is being held in a tank and subjected to experiments.

"The Shape of Water," which co-stars Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon and Richard Jenkins, hits theaters Dec. 8.

Watch the trailer here: