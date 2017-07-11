Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' ends 'Gangnam Style's' streak as most-viewed YouTube video

YouTube viewers have been seeing Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" again and again. The music video has ousted Psy's "Gangnam Style" as the most-watched video on YouTube.

Featuring Charlie Puth, "See You Again" edged out the viral 2012 hit by more than 2 million views, ending the K-pop sensation's five-year streak as the most viewed, the video-sharing site told the Associated Press in a statement.

"See You Again" broke the record on the Google-owned service Monday and has been viewed nearly 2.9 billion times (yes, billion) as of Tuesday morning.

The video was first uploaded in April 2015 and pegged to the much-anticipated release of "Furious 7" following the death of the muscle-car franchise's star Paul Walker.

Meanwhile, the dance-move spawning, Auto-tuned "Gangnam Style" has notched 2.894 billion views since it was uploaded in July 2012. Trailing more than 250 million views behind it is the video for Justin Bieber's "Sorry."