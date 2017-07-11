Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' ends 'Gangnam Style's' streak as most-viewed YouTube video
- After 27 years, Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice
- Van Morrison will salute his blues heroes on new album, 'Roll With the Punches'
- 'Moonlight' director Barry Jenkins will take on James Baldwin for his next film
- The Beatles' 'Yellow Submarine' film to be adapted as a comic book
Wiz Khalifa's 'See You Again' ends 'Gangnam Style's' streak as most-viewed YouTube video
|Nardine Saad
YouTube viewers have been seeing Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" again and again. The music video has ousted Psy's "Gangnam Style" as the most-watched video on YouTube.
Featuring Charlie Puth, "See You Again" edged out the viral 2012 hit by more than 2 million views, ending the K-pop sensation's five-year streak as the most viewed, the video-sharing site told the Associated Press in a statement.
"See You Again" broke the record on the Google-owned service Monday and has been viewed nearly 2.9 billion times (yes, billion) as of Tuesday morning.
The video was first uploaded in April 2015 and pegged to the much-anticipated release of "Furious 7" following the death of the muscle-car franchise's star Paul Walker.
Meanwhile, the dance-move spawning, Auto-tuned "Gangnam Style" has notched 2.894 billion views since it was uploaded in July 2012. Trailing more than 250 million views behind it is the video for Justin Bieber's "Sorry."
Wiz Khalifa, the Philly rapper known for the hits "Black and Yellow" and "Work Hard Play Hard," was pleased that the song has been able to "inspire and impact so many lives," AP said.
Puth was also pleasantly surprised by the news, tweeting that he joined YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that could hit 10,000 views: "Just heard about See You Again...wow."