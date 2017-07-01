"Wonder Woman" continued its impressive box office run this week and proved itself the most successful domestic release in the DC Extended Universe.

The film's Thursday night box office take of $2.68 million brought its domestic box office totals to $330.5 million, topping the $330.3 million earned domestically by "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

The achievement comes after "Wonder Woman" opened with a significantly slower start than any of its DC Extended Universe brethren. Its $103 million opening weekend was less than the $116 million of "Man of Steel" (2013), $166 million of "Batman v Superman" (2016) and $133 million of "Suicide Squad" (2016). However the she-ro retained an impressive percentage of moviegoers between its debut and the following weekend. "Wonder Woman" had a 45% drop off in audience attendance, much lower than "Batman v Superman's" whopping 69% decline.

Its significant box office total comes after just 28 days in theaters and heading into the Fourth of July holiday, which could prove extremely lucrative for the indomitable superhero.