Topless protesters disrupt Woody Allen jazz concert over abuse allegations

Woody Allen, center, performs with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles in 2015.

Two bare-breasted activists rushed the stage during a performance of Woody Allen's New Orleans Jazz Band in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday night in an effort to bring fresh attention to allegations of past sexual abuse against the 81-year-old filmmaker.

The protesters — bearing quotes on their torsos from a 2014 open letter by Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow, in which she alleged he had sexually abused her as a child — yelled, "Stop the culture of silence!" before being pulled off the stage by security.

The two women were members of an international women's rights collective called Femen, according to its Facebook page. The group — which describes itself on its website as "a special force of feminism, its spearhead militant unit, modern incarnation of fearless and free Amazons" — has staged similar high-profile public protests over abortion rights and female genital mutilation, among other issues.

Allen did not respond to the disruption, and the concert soon resumed. Later, the director — who has stated that he will not comment any further about the child-abuse charges — issued a statement calling the protest "stupid," according to a German news outlet, SHZ.

Allen has been the focus of controversy since 1992, when his relationship with actress Mia Farrow exploded in a conflagration of tabloid headlines after it was revealed that he had become romantically involved with her adoptive daughter, Soon Yi-Previn, whom he later married.

At the time, authorities investigated allegations that Allen had sexually abused the couple's adoptive daughter, Dylan, who was then 7, but no charges were brought.

Dylan Farrow revived those allegations three years ago in an open letter to Allen published by the New York Times, calling him "a living testament to the way our society fails the survivors of sexual assault and abuse."

Allen vehemently denied the claims in his own New York Times op-ed, saying that Farrow had "been cheated out of having a loving father and exploited by a mother more interested in her own festering anger than her daughter's well-being."