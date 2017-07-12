Woody Harrelson on Han Solo film: 'I wouldn't worry. The Force is still very much with it'

Woody Harrelson has faith in the "Star Wars" franchise's upcoming Han Solo spinoff, which was recently dropped in the lap of director Ron Howard.

"I think I read some stuff where people were worried about the fate of this movie. I wouldn't worry. The Force is still very much with it," Harrelson, who plays a young Han Solo's mentor in the movie, recently told the Hollywood Reporter.

In his interview published online on Wednesday, the "Cheers" alum explained how he turned down the role twice, just as he did with the part of Katniss Everdeen's mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, in the blockbuster "Hunger Games" franchise.

"I didn't have any idea it would be that big, but I didn't think it was a good part. I was wrong. It was a terrific part, and it was a terrific thing, but thank God ["Hunger Games" director] Gary Ross called me," Harrelson said. "And [executive producer] Alli Shearmur too. I turned [the Han Solo movie] down twice too, and the same person, Alli, wouldn't take no for an answer."

The genre-jumping star, who plays a villain in 20th Century Fox's "War for the Planet of the Apes," teased some of the tight-lipped secrecy around the "Star Wars" project — "You get an e-reader; you don't get a script. They give it to you, and you give it back after you read it" — and his experience with ousted directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were abruptly fired before being replaced by Howard.

"I met with [Lord and Miller] one night, and we hung out and we went over to Matthew Freud's and played ping-pong and just had a great time. They were really good guys," he said. "I've been enjoying it [since then], especially because we just went to [shoot at] the Dolomites in Italy. [Co-star] Thandie Newton said, 'It's like being at camp 'cause you got everybody together,' and we had a couple of epic parties."

The actor said he was tipped off by Shearmur that Howard would take over for the co-directors. Harrelson said he had shot one day with him and called him "a wonderful guy."