Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art:
- Joe Scarborough announces breakup... with the Republican Party
- Want to buy an unreleased Michael Jackson album? It'll cost you at least $50,000
- Quentin Tarantino could bring the Manson family murders to the big screen
- Donald Trump Jr. gets his moment in the glare of late-night TV
- Charlie Sheen's 9/11 drama set for September release
Woody Harrelson on Han Solo film: 'I wouldn't worry. The Force is still very much with it'
|Nardine Saad
Woody Harrelson has faith in the "Star Wars" franchise's upcoming Han Solo spinoff, which was recently dropped in the lap of director Ron Howard.
"I think I read some stuff where people were worried about the fate of this movie. I wouldn't worry. The Force is still very much with it," Harrelson, who plays a young Han Solo's mentor in the movie, recently told the Hollywood Reporter.
In his interview published online on Wednesday, the "Cheers" alum explained how he turned down the role twice, just as he did with the part of Katniss Everdeen's mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, in the blockbuster "Hunger Games" franchise.
"I didn't have any idea it would be that big, but I didn't think it was a good part. I was wrong. It was a terrific part, and it was a terrific thing, but thank God ["Hunger Games" director] Gary Ross called me," Harrelson said. "And [executive producer] Alli Shearmur too. I turned [the Han Solo movie] down twice too, and the same person, Alli, wouldn't take no for an answer."
The genre-jumping star, who plays a villain in 20th Century Fox's "War for the Planet of the Apes," teased some of the tight-lipped secrecy around the "Star Wars" project — "You get an e-reader; you don't get a script. They give it to you, and you give it back after you read it" — and his experience with ousted directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were abruptly fired before being replaced by Howard.
"I met with [Lord and Miller] one night, and we hung out and we went over to Matthew Freud's and played ping-pong and just had a great time. They were really good guys," he said. "I've been enjoying it [since then], especially because we just went to [shoot at] the Dolomites in Italy. [Co-star] Thandie Newton said, 'It's like being at camp 'cause you got everybody together,' and we had a couple of epic parties."
The actor said he was tipped off by Shearmur that Howard would take over for the co-directors. Harrelson said he had shot one day with him and called him "a wonderful guy."
He also talked about how he's still 14 months weed-free, and shed light on the infamous 2002 incident in which he was photographed by a British paparazzo who caught him in bed with three women — none of whom were his wife, Laura Louie.
"How did I apologize? You know, just your standard Texan grovel. But she forgave me, and we're still together," he said.
The same week of the tabloid incident, Harrelson went to jail after a kerfuffle with a taxi driver. He said it was one of the worst nights of his life and that he worked hard to repress it. But he and Louie drafted it into a screenplay that was eventually streamed into theaters.
"I would've paid a large sum to just excise that week from my life — the tabloid thing, the incident with the cops. It all happened around the same time. It does happen to me in spurts, trouble," he said. "But I started thinking, there is some merit to this story. Thematically, you have a guy who has it all, doesn't realize he has it all, gets reminded how lucky he is and then has a shot at redemption. There's something about that theme that really resonates with me."