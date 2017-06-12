Ivanka Trump says she's surprised by 'viciousness' surrounding father's presidency

“My father felt very vindicated in all the statements that he’s been making and feels incredibly optimistic,” she said. “But at the White House, and through the administration, we're incredibly focused on the reason we all went to Washington and what we're fighting for.”

When co-host Brian Kilmeade asked about the outcome of last week's revelatory hearings with ousted FBI Director James Comey , Trump declined to share her own thoughts about the topic. She instead rehashed her father's tweet about Comey's incendiary testimony and spun her response to get back on message.

The White House special advisor, who said she was in New York for her sister-in-law's baby shower and is currently promoting her book "Women Who Work," defended husband Jared Kushner 's role in the administration and scolded the media for its "viciousness" and "ferocity" in covering her father's presidency during her Monday appearance on "Fox & Friends." (She'll appear on the show again on Thursday.)

President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump went to bat for her dad Monday, adroitly sidestepping the burning questions about the White House's latest scandals and promoting its infrastructure and workforce initiatives.

Trump said it's hard to focus on the tasks at hand because of detractors and the many scandals that have erupted during the months-long presidency, which has garnered calls for impeachment.

"There's a level of viciousness that I was not expecting," she said. "I was not expecting the intensity of this experience. But this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father, and this administration, intends to be transformative and we want to do big bold things, and we're looking to change the status quo.

“I didn't expect it to be easy. Some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level," the fashion designer added. "But for me I'm trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people."

Of Kushner, who is the subject of congressional inquiries regarding his meetings with Russian bankers and officials, Trump said he "loves" his job and touted his role as her father's counsel. But she avoided discussing the rumors of infighting -- notably with her father's chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon.

"There is a 24-hour news cycle that gets fed by and is encouraged by lots of salacious details," she said. "But, at the end of the day, we're all focused on the work, and that's very true for Jared. So, he's somebody who just likes to get things done. So, he doesn't get involved in, sort of, all of that."