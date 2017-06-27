Shonda Rhimes speed-raps for Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Ham4All challenge

"Hamilton" mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has initiated an online campaign for a cause close to this heart.

Now Miranda, the mastermind behind "Hamilton," has propelled that energy one step further. On Monday, the musical powerhouse proposed a challenge to the Twitter-sphere. In honor of Immigration Heritage Month, Miranda (in partnership with Prizeo) asked participants to perform a snippet of their favorite "Hamilton" tune, post a video online with the hashtag #Ham4All and donate to Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition .

In February, Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Immigrants, We Get the Job Done" -- a particularly resonant track off 2016's "The Hamilton Mixtape" -- became a sort of protest anthem, with its lyrics scrawled across signs and placards in the aftermath of the announcement of President Trump's 90-day immigration ban.

A donation to the coalition earns participants the chance to win tickets to opening night of the Los Angeles run of "Hamilton" on Aug. 16 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, no small prize considering the musical's string of sold-out performances. (Here's everything you need to know about snagging tickets.)

#HamforAll sparked a surge of online video traffic by celebrities who took Miranda up on his challenge. So far, participants include TV creator and activist Shonda Rhimes (who rapped Jefferson's breakneck verse in "Washington on Your Side), "Jane the Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez, powerhouse pop singer Kelly Clarkson, Broadway alum Sara Ramirez and former "Hamilton" headliner Taran Killam (who, ironically, was the only participant to stumble over his lyrics), among an impressive handful of others.

Even though the high-profile contestants could likely score tickets otherwise, it's still fun to see their performances.