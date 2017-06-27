Stephen Colbert is back from Russia, where intelligence agents 'followed me everywhere'

"Man, it is good to be back in the USA," said Stephen Colbert, alluding (though not too much) to his Russian "mystery assignment" during Monday night's episode of "The Late Show."

“I don’t know if you knew I was in Russia last week," Colbert joked. "You know who did know I was in Russia? Russian intelligence. Hardcore fans, evidently. Followed me everywhere."

The surge of attention was only compounded when Colbert announced his 2020 White House bid over a markedly Russian round of roulette (a vodka-pickles combo) on one of the country's late-night programs.

But, he reported, Russia was not the only nation looking to track his international reporting adventure.

“Also got some attention from American intelligence. Couple guys seemed to pop up wherever we went," he said. "But it’s important to keep your eye on a comedian, while he’s in Russia, doing jokes."

“I could be giving state secrets to the Russians," Colbert continued, gearing up for what seemed like an unavoidable string of Trump digs. Then: "Oh, wait, someone’s already got that covered.”

"The Late Show" will air an upcoming week's worth of footage unveiling the findings of the host's covert Russian trip, but Colbert offered few details.

“Like President Trump, I can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any other tapes of what I did in Russia," he said, referencing the elusive tapes, supposedly of a fateful conversation between Trump and former FBI Director James Comey, that prompted Colbert's overseas trip in the first place. "I did not personally make any such recordings – but I’m pretty sure my crew did."