Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jesse Ventura heads back to TV by way of Russia
- Harry Styles will play the Forum in summer 2018
- Stephen Colbert and Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform at Tony Awards
- Def Jam CEO confirms Kanye West prepping new music
- Twitter is a celebrity's best friend during today's Comey hearing
- Phil Collins is recovering from a late-night fall and has canceled some tour dates
A Star Is Born: Natalie Portman turns 36 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
As I got older, the part that became more resonant to me was the idea that the stories we tell ourselves over and over as children create the expectations for the life we're going to live. Then when those things start happening -- you move to a new country, get married, have a kid and then the reality of that ... it's not what you expect, not necessarily in a negative way, just different.
Natalie Portman, 2016