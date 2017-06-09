ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Natalie Portman turns 36 today

Los Angeles Times Staff
As I got older, the part that became more resonant to me was the idea that the stories we tell ourselves over and over as children create the expectations for the life we're going to live.  Then when those things start happening -- you move to a new country, get married, have a kid and then the reality of that ... it's not what you expect, not necessarily in a negative way, just different. 

Natalie Portman, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Natalie Portman on how 'A Tale of Love and Darkness' is set in a time she's thought about her whole life

