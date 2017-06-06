Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- At 27 minutes, Bob Dylan's Nobel acceptance speech is pure Dylan
- See 5 duets (plus one good cry) from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert
- Chuck Berry's final studio album, 'Chuck,' is streaming at NPR Music
- ESPN brings back Hank Williams Jr. for Monday Night Football
- Recapping Rodney Bingenheimer's final installment of 'Rodney on the ROQ'
- Usher explains why he was a no-show for Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
- Tom Cruise announces wholly unsurprising name for 'Top Gun' sequel
A Star Is Born: Robert Englund turns 70 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I can't sit through 'In Cold Blood.' I think it's a brilliant piece of filmmaking, but that's reality-based and I think a reality-based catharsis is a lot more frightening because of the society we live in than the boogeyman, which is what Freddy [Krueger in 'A Nightmare on Elm Street'] essentially is.
Robert Englund, 1990