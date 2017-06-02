ABC to air Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert for U.S. audiences

Ariana Grande's benefit concert in Manchester, England, this weekend will be viewable to U.S. audiences.

Disney's ABC will air a one-hour highlight special of the Ariana Grande & Friends: One Love Manchester Show on Sunday night following the NBA Finals, while its young adult cable network, Freeform, will air the full benefit concert live at 2 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The star-studded show — which will benefit victims and families of the May 22 bombing that killed 22 people outside of Grande's Manchester Arena concert — will feature performances by Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas.

The event will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester and will air in Britain on BBC, which is producing the show for television.

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom,” Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television Group and co-chairman of Disney Media Networks, said in a statement. “ABC and Freeform look forward to sharing the music community's message of love, hope and resilience."

Tickets went on sale Thursday and sold out within minutes. Net ticket proceeds will benefit the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy,” Grande said in an open letter to her fans.