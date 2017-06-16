Adam West fans mourn the loss of their Bright Knight under the bat-signal in Los Angeles

Holy heartfelt tribute, Batman. The citizens of Los Angeles gathered outside of a makeshift Gotham to pay their respects to Adam West, aka Batman. The TV superhero died June 9 after a short battle with leukemia, but Thursday night City Hall glowed under the iconic bat-signal out of respect to the fallen hero. The original 1966 batmobile (complete with bat fire extinguisher and batphone) was parked at the steps, along with several other bat-centric automobiles. Fans congregated around the memorabilia to pay their respects to both the actor and to the hero West represented on screen Batman, who never really seemed like they were that different after all.

Artemio Rangel 34 and his son Roan Rangel wait for the bat signal. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Artemio Rangel, 34, brought his three-year-old son Roan and wife Leslie. “I grew up with Batman, to a staggering degree." Rangel said. "I’ve been a Batman fan since…ever. It’s everywhere. It’s in my house, it’s all over the place -- my poor wife has to deal with it." Leslie agreed, “When we were teaching [our son] words, one of the things that he taught him to say was, 'What does Batman say?’ And he would say ‘Justice.’" Louis White, 50, was slightly more somber in his black and yellow Batman t-shirt and beard. “A part of my childhood is done," he said. However he will always remember the one of the things West had that no other Batman after him could muster; “Accessibility," White said. "It would have been a whole different thing had I been a child and it was the Christian Bale Batman right out the top. I would have been terrified. It was that and my mom would buy me the comics -- it was a wonderful memory.”

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took the stage right next to the iconic, red batphone from the 1966 "Batman" series. He welcomes the "citizens of Gotham" along with Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charles Beck, the family of West and special surprise guests Burt Ward (Robin) and Lee Meriwether (Catwoman). “We don’t gather on these steps very often at night," Garcetti said. "But when we do it’s for a solemn and holy purpose. Tonight we’re going to light up your City Hall for our own 'Bright Knight,' the legendary Adam West." As the night got darker, the crowd grew bigger. When Garcetti spoke the classic bat-cadence describing his time front of the TV watching "the same bat time, the same bat channel," the masses recited the lines with him.

Chad Evett, 30, of Los Angeles, came dressed as the Riddler to the Bat-signal tribute to pop culture icon Adam West. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)