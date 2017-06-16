Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Can Gene Simmons trademark his horns gesture?
- Aisha Tyler to leave 'The Talk' after six seasons
- Dr. Dre to donate $10 million for Compton High's new performing arts center
- Yoko Ono to be credited alongside John Lennon as songwriter of 'Imagine'
- Here's why the Internet thinks Beyoncé had her babies
- L.A. City Hall to honor Adam West with lighting of the Bat-signal
- Rebel Wilson wins defamation lawsuit in Australia
- Los Angeles Film Festival opens big with 'Book of Henry'
Adam West fans mourn the loss of their Bright Knight under the bat-signal in Los Angeles
|Meredith Woerner
Holy heartfelt tribute, Batman. The citizens of Los Angeles gathered outside of a makeshift Gotham to pay their respects to Adam West, aka Batman.
The TV superhero died June 9 after a short battle with leukemia, but Thursday night City Hall glowed under the iconic bat-signal out of respect to the fallen hero.
The original 1966 batmobile (complete with bat fire extinguisher and batphone) was parked at the steps, along with several other bat-centric automobiles. Fans congregated around the memorabilia to pay their respects to both the actor and to the hero West represented on screen Batman, who never really seemed like they were that different after all.
Artemio Rangel, 34, brought his three-year-old son Roan and wife Leslie. “I grew up with Batman, to a staggering degree." Rangel said. "I’ve been a Batman fan since…ever. It’s everywhere. It’s in my house, it’s all over the place -- my poor wife has to deal with it."
Leslie agreed, “When we were teaching [our son] words, one of the things that he taught him to say was, 'What does Batman say?’ And he would say ‘Justice.’"
Louis White, 50, was slightly more somber in his black and yellow Batman t-shirt and beard. “A part of my childhood is done," he said.
However he will always remember the one of the things West had that no other Batman after him could muster; “Accessibility," White said.
"It would have been a whole different thing had I been a child and it was the Christian Bale Batman right out the top. I would have been terrified. It was that and my mom would buy me the comics -- it was a wonderful memory.”
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took the stage right next to the iconic, red batphone from the 1966 "Batman" series. He welcomes the "citizens of Gotham" along with Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charles Beck, the family of West and special surprise guests Burt Ward (Robin) and Lee Meriwether (Catwoman).
“We don’t gather on these steps very often at night," Garcetti said. "But when we do it’s for a solemn and holy purpose. Tonight we’re going to light up your City Hall for our own 'Bright Knight,' the legendary Adam West."
As the night got darker, the crowd grew bigger.
When Garcetti spoke the classic bat-cadence describing his time front of the TV watching "the same bat time, the same bat channel," the masses recited the lines with him.
But Garcetti really stuck a cord with the bat-swarm when he told them all what he believed was West's personal truth.
"You don't have to wear a cape, you don't have to be a movie star, you don't have to wear a badge or get elected mayor to make a difference and to be a hero," Garcetti said. "Adam West taught us that each one of us had a heart of gold. And that we could have a fun time doing it too."
Shortly after Boy Wonder (Ward) took the stage with a “Wowie Zowie!” He addressed the fans ("Hello Citizens!”) with a message he believed West lived by; "My friend Adam would want every single one of you to be incredibly happy and to be joyous because he spent his entire life as a performer making people happy, making people laugh and trying to make this world a better place."
Ward, Garcetti and Beck then flipped on the ceremonial bat-signal, which was really more of a prop than an actual working bat-signal, and from another unknown location the yellow logo stretched across City Hall.
The crowd went wild, smiles and cheers filled the night sky for this different kind of Batman. This "charming," "funny" master of the cape and cowl. The Bright Knight.
As Garcetti said in his speech, "There will never be a Batman like Adam West, and there will never be an Adam West."