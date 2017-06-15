Aisha Tyler to leave 'The Talk' after six seasons

Aisha Tyler wept during Thursday's edition of "The Talk" as she revealed her plans to leave the CBS daytime show at the end of the season.

The cohost of six seasons explained to her fellow panelists and the studio audience that she'd simply become too busy to continue her seven-days-a-week commitment to "The Talk."

"I also have three other series," Tyler noted, in reference to her roles on "Criminal Minds" (on which she's just been upped from guest to series regular), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and "Archer."

"People always go ‘How to you do all that?,' and I don't always have an answer,” she continued, tears in her eyes. "I just realized I had to let something go."

Tyler also recently made her feature directorial debut with "Axis," which she said prompted a realization about the trajectory of her career and the current significance of female directors. (To this point, she cited the successes of Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay).

"I knew that was what I wanted to do the rest of my life, what I wanted to put my energy into," she said. "And I started to think about it and could not see how that would work."

Tyler called choosing to leave the show the "hardest decision" of her life.

This season of "The Talk" wraps at the end of July.