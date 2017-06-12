Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Amanda Seales explains America to Caitlyn Jenner, hopes the exchange was inspirational
|Christie D'Zurilla
Caitlyn Jenner likely had a case of indigestion after a Sunday dinner party thrown by Katy Perry, where actress-comedian Amanda Seales decided to explain their different American experiences.
"The reason I am so passionate — and I'm not hostile, I'm passionate — the reason I am so passionate is because I've had such a different experience in this country than you." Seals told the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fixture.
Jenner had apparently been keeping rather quiet Sunday seated at a table where other invitees included Democratic activist and commentator Van Jones, comic Margaret Cho, activist and commentator Sally Kohn, Republican strategist and commentator Ana Navarro and DJ-producer Yung Skeeter, a.k.a. Trevor McFedries.
The gathering was part of Perry's days-long "World Wide Witness" live stream to promote her new album, and while Seales posted only a snippet from it Monday that did not include the set up, additional bits could be found elsewhere on social media.
"For me, it's an insult to me that you don't want to speak, because you're not listening to what I'm saying," said the "Insecure" actress, who'd declared on Twitter in 2015 that she was "still not interested in anything Katy Perry is doing."
"As a black woman, the government is so much in my life, and it always has been," the 31-year-old explained to Jenner, 67. "The government literally said that black men could not even be in the house or else women couldn't get welfare.
"That's a big reason why there's such a chasm between black women and black men in this generation," she added.
(Seales appeared to be referring to the so-called man-in-the-house rule, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 1968.)
However, she said understood why Jenner was talking "the way" she was talking — a statement the latter didn't understand.
"I just said I believe in this country," Jenner said, trying to figure out what had just happened.
Seales wasn't buying it.
"You can say that in a way that I cannot," the comic said. "Because you had a different experience. Because this country is here for you. This country ain't here for me in the same way, sis. It isn't."
The way Seales saw it, Jenner was failing on another level as well.
"You, as a trans person, have to also identify that this country hasn't been here for trans until" — she paused to look at her wrist — "maybe 2 o'clock today."
"Made my momma proud last night," Seales wrote Monday on Instagram as a caption to that her clip, saying that she took being in conversations like the one at the dinner party very seriously.
"As a black woman they will far too often consider your intellect a threat and your passion a problem," she wrote. "I hope I inspired others last night to live in your truth no matter who is at the table."