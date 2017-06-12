Amanda Seales explains America to Caitlyn Jenner, hopes the exchange was inspirational

(Earl Gibson III / Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner likely had a case of indigestion after a Sunday dinner party thrown by Katy Perry, where actress-comedian Amanda Seales decided to explain their different American experiences. "The reason I am so passionate — and I'm not hostile, I'm passionate — the reason I am so passionate is because I've had such a different experience in this country than you." Seals told the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" fixture. Jenner had apparently been keeping rather quiet Sunday seated at a table where other invitees included Democratic activist and commentator Van Jones, comic Margaret Cho, activist and commentator Sally Kohn, Republican strategist and commentator Ana Navarro and DJ-producer Yung Skeeter, a.k.a. Trevor McFedries. The gathering was part of Perry's days-long "World Wide Witness" live stream to promote her new album, and while Seales posted only a snippet from it Monday that did not include the set up, additional bits could be found elsewhere on social media.

"For me, it's an insult to me that you don't want to speak, because you're not listening to what I'm saying," said the "Insecure" actress, who'd declared on Twitter in 2015 that she was "still not interested in anything Katy Perry is doing." "As a black woman, the government is so much in my life, and it always has been," the 31-year-old explained to Jenner, 67. "The government literally said that black men could not even be in the house or else women couldn't get welfare. "That's a big reason why there's such a chasm between black women and black men in this generation," she added. (Seales appeared to be referring to the so-called man-in-the-house rule, which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 1968.) However, she said understood why Jenner was talking "the way" she was talking — a statement the latter didn't understand.