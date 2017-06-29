Hey Annie Lennox, an L.A. radio station thinks you could make it in the music biz

Good news, Annie Lennox! An L.A. radio station suspects you might have "potential"!

"I think I'm in with a chance ??!!!," the four-time Grammy Award winner and 15-time nominee said Thursday on Facebook, where she posted a letter she'd received from a new music coordinator at a station claiming "over 100,000 unique listeners each month."

"I came across your music on line and really like what I heard!," said the coordinator, who signed her name only as Kylie.

"I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station," Kylie told the singer, who in the U.S. has had a gold and two double-platinum albums in the U.S. as a solo artist and three gold and three platinum albums, and one double-platinum album, as a member of Eurythmics.

"If you'd like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I'll forward it to Glenn our program director here at [redacted] to see if he's interested in putting it in rotation."

Maybe Lennox could submit a Eurythmics single, like "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," which went gold in the U.S., hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Or the more obscure "Would I Lie to You?," which only charted in the top five.

For obvious reasons, however, we're pulling for "Who's That Girl?"

In comments on Facebook, one person speculated that the station involved was online KMIX Radio Los Angeles, whose program director is named Glenn Eisner. Also, though the station's call sign is redacted in Lennox's post, the last letter appears to be an X.

Eisner did not reply immediately to an email from the Los Angeles Times requesting comment.