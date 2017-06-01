Arcade Fire goes 'Live From Death Valley' in cryptic new video

Arcade Fire continued its week of releasing mysterious new material, with an eerily uneventful video stream claiming its "Live From Death Valley."

The video, posted on a link from the band's main website, shows a billboard with mountain-themed art that lines up exactly with the desert topography behind it, a scrolling billboard with the new song title "Everything Now" in various languages, along with some cheap TV chyrons and a logo for the new single. One of the graphics frequently flips to say "Lie" instead of "Live," so something is likely intentionally amiss here.

That new disco-driven track first surfaced via a Twitter account (likely run by the band) meant to evoke a Russian spambot. The track also was sold as a 12-inch single at Barcelona's Primavera Sound festival.

While Arcade Fire hasn't made a formal album announcement, the band did announce that it had signed to Columbia Records, leaving longtime former label Merge Records. The group's last full-length album was 2013's "Reflektor."