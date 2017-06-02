Ariana Grande's record label donates $500,000 to Manchester fund ahead of benefit concert

A minute of silence is held in a square in central Manchester, England, on May 25.

Ahead of Ariana Grande's benefit concert in Manchester, England, this weekend, the artist's label has made a substantial donation to the fund set up for victims and families affected by the terrorist attack at her concert late last month.

Universal Music Group, the parent company to Grande's label Republic Records, donated $500,000 to the “We Love Manchester Memorial Fund," which was established in the wake of the May 22 attack during her Dangerous Woman tour stop in England, in which 22 people died and dozens more were injured in a suicide bombing.

“The Universal Music Group global family is proud to stand with Ariana Grande and its other performing artists in their support for the victims and families affected by the Manchester attack,” the company said in a statement.

Universal's chairman and chief executive officer, Lucian Grainge, is a U.K. native and a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire).



Ariana Grande & Friends: One Love Manchester show on Sunday will feature Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Take That, Usher, Robbie Williams and Pharrell Williams.

ABC will air a one-hour highlight special of the concert Sunday night after the NBA Finals, while its companion cable network, Freeform, will air the show in full. The three-hour show will also be livestreamed on the singer's official YouTube channel.

The singer's company, Grandaritour Inc., will donate the net proceeds from the concert to the British Red Cross Society for its Manchester Emergency Fund.