Bat-signal to glow at L.A. City Hall in honor of 'Batman' actor Adam West
|Christie D'Zurilla
The Bat-signal will be seen in Los Angeles on Thursday night in honor of "Batman" actor Adam West, who died June 9 at age 88.
Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck will light the signal, which will be projected onto City Hall in a ceremony beginning at 9 p.m. Guests will arrive starting at 8.
The Bat-signal, a comics version of 911 where the Caped Crusader answers the call, is employed by the Gotham City Police Department to summon Batman's help. Organizers said fans are welcome to show up at 200 N. Spring St. in downtown L.A. in costume.
West died June 9 after a short battle with leukemia.