Ben Stiller reunites with his 'Dodgeball' team for charity

Don't dodge this wrench. Ben Stiller has reassembled his "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" teammates and he wants you to join them — for charity.

In a video to promote an Omaze campaign, White Goodman (Stiller) appears in his familiar Globo Gym uniform to lament the changing times as he challenges viewers to test their dodgeball skills with him.

Fans of the 2004 film will recall that Goodman was the smarmy bully CEO of a fitness empire taken down at a dodgeball tournament (televised on "the Ocho") by Peter LaFleur (Vince Vaughn) and his Average Joes team.

It only makes sense that the Average Joes are back to knock Goodman down a peg again in his charity efforts. Peter, Kate (Christine Taylor) and Justin (Justin Long) interrupt Goodman's pitch with a counter offer: Join the Average Joes instead.

The campaign supports the Stiller Foundation, which provides children around the world with educational opportunities.

Watch the video (which contains some adult language) below. For more details on how you can join Globo Gym or the Average Joes to test your mastery of the five Ds of dodgeball, head over to the Omaze campaign's website.