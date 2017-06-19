Caitlyn Jenner on GOP baseball shooting: 'Liberals can't even shoot straight'

Olympic legend and longtime Republican Caitlyn Jenner raised eyebrows over the weekend with a joke at the College Republican National Committee convention on Friday.

Though the event was closed to the press, video was posted to Facebook Live by the College Republican Federation of Virginia, which has since removed the post.

"Nobody deserves what happened out there," Jenner said of Wednesday's shooting, in which four were injured by a gunman said to be targeting GOP lawmakers.

But rather than stop while she was ahead, Jenner continued commenting on the violence.

"As for the people that were injured, it's an absolute shame," Jenner remarked. "You just want them to recover. Fortunately the guy was a really bad shot ... liberals can't even shoot straight."

The joke got a hearty laugh from the assembled group of college Republicans.

Jenner's humor was less well-received online, where people found the joke to be distasteful and inappropriate.