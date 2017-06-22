Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- The 'Jurassic World' sequel already has its title and poster
- Broadway's 'Cats' revival will end in December
- Trevor Noah reflects on the Philando Castile verdict
- Guns N' Roses will launch new SiriusXM channel with Apollo Theater show
- Ron Howard to take over as director of Han Solo movie after creative shake-up
- Prince Harry: 'Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen?'
- Coal company sues HBO's John Oliver for defamation
- Camp Firewood counselors reunite in 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later' trailer
- Zayn Malik has been profiled by airport security — but he's not angry about it
Broadway's 'Cats' revival purring its last show in December
|Nardine Saad
"Cats" has come to the end of its nine lives.
The Broadway revival of the iconic 1982 musical has set its closing date and will meow its final performance at New York's Neil Simon Theatre on Dec. 30.
By then, the popular musical will have completed 16 previews and 593 regular performances since its official opening in July 2016, purring through the busy summer tourist season and the end-of-year holiday season. (The original show earned several awards, including the Tony for best musical and ran for 18 years.)
This production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S. Eliot smash hit about Jellicle cats and their quest to the Heaviside Layer was helmed by its original director, Trevor Nunn, who won the Tony for direction on the original production in 1983. Gillian Lynne's iconic choreography was adapted by two-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler.
Despite early success, the current staging hasn't sustained itself at the box office, pulling in more than $750,000 last week, according to Broadway World. That's a respectable figure but not as impressive given the scale of the production.
However, the show will still go on in some form. The national tour of "Cats" will debut in Providence, R.I., in January 2019 and make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Durham, N.C.
The full tour schedule has yet to be announced.