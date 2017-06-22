Broadway's 'Cats' revival purring its last show in December

"Cats" has come to the end of its nine lives.

The Broadway revival of the iconic 1982 musical has set its closing date and will meow its final performance at New York's Neil Simon Theatre on Dec. 30.

By then, the popular musical will have completed 16 previews and 593 regular performances since its official opening in July 2016, purring through the busy summer tourist season and the end-of-year holiday season. (The original show earned several awards, including the Tony for best musical and ran for 18 years.)

This production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-T.S. Eliot smash hit about Jellicle cats and their quest to the Heaviside Layer was helmed by its original director, Trevor Nunn, who won the Tony for direction on the original production in 1983. Gillian Lynne's iconic choreography was adapted by two-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler.

Despite early success, the current staging hasn't sustained itself at the box office, pulling in more than $750,000 last week, according to Broadway World. That's a respectable figure but not as impressive given the scale of the production.

However, the show will still go on in some form. The national tour of "Cats" will debut in Providence, R.I., in January 2019 and make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Durham, N.C.

The full tour schedule has yet to be announced.