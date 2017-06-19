'Star Trek: Discovery' will launch on CBS in September

Doug Jones as Lt. Saru, left, Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham and Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou in CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery."

"Star Trek" is still living long and prospering with its newest fleet landing on CBS' streaming service in September.

"Star Trek: Discovery," a 15-episode prequel to the iconic adventures of Capt. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise, will launch on CBS on Sept. 24. The first and second episode will be available for streaming that same night immediately following the broadcast premiere, CBS said in a statement Monday morning.

After that, new episodes of the sci-fi drama will be available to CBS All Access subscribers on demand on Sundays. The full season will be released in two chapters: The first eight episodes will run from Sept. 24 through Nov. 5, and the latter seven will resume in January.

The television series has been spun off, rebooted and adapted for the big screen, and returns to television 50 years after it first premiered.

"Discovery," CBS All Access' second original drama series, will "follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself," according to the official synopsis.

The series boasts a cast of genre franchise veterans, including "The Mummy's" Michelle Yeoh, "Harry Potter's" Jason Isaacs, "Hellboy's" Doug Jones, "The Office's" Rainn Wilson and "The Walking Dead" and "Once Upon a Time" alum Sonequa Martin-Green.

Watch the teaser trailer below: