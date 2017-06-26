Chance the Rapper, Solange Knowles and five must-see BET Awards moments

Chance the Rapper lights it up at the 2017 BET Awards. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Sunday night's BET Awards weren't exactly a perfect viewing experience, but that doesn't mean the show didn't feature several moments of absolute perfection. Here are five moments even the most casual fans of music and pop culture can (and should) enjoy. Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar spit flames during his featured verse in Future’s “Mask Off (Remix),” breathing much-needed life into the ceremony. Lamar is a consistent MVP at the BET Awards, even when he’s not the star of the show, as seen in his supporting role in Beyoncé’s “Freedom” performance last year. Solange gets a seat at the table

Speaking of Beyoncé, Queen Bey was absent from the ceremony, having purportedly given birth to twins recently, but sister Solange Knowles was more than ready to step up, taking home her first BET Award. “My armpits are sweating so much right now,” Knowles announced after being presented the Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky." Armpits aside, Knowles went on to credit BET for all the strong women of color it introduced into her life when she was young. "I just want to thank BET for my teenage years, giving me images of queens like Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim and Aaliyah and Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill and Kelis and Res, and the list goes on, and showing me those images and letting me know the sky's the limit," she said. Toni who?

Sisters were doing it for themselves at Sunday night’s ceremony, with Tamar Braxton — younger sister of R&B luminary Toni — tearing the house down with her performance of “My Man.” “She called me 'bout her man,” Braxton crooned, “Well, I didn't understand, she was talkin' 'bout my man (heifer).” It’s really the heifer aside that seals the deal in the fiery torch song about a man who done her wrong. Former FLOTUS praises Chance

Michelle Obama scored some of the evening's biggest applause when she appeared in a video to praise Chance the Rapper, who was honored for his humanitarian work. “We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper,” the former first lady said, going on to celebrate Chance for his contributions in both word and deed to lifting up young people in their hometown of Chicago. Among the rapper’s humanitarian efforts are a $1-million contribution to Chicago’s public school system, as well as founding the New Chance Arts and Literature Fund. Best fashion faux pas ever