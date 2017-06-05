Chuck Berry's final studio album, 'Chuck,' is streaming at NPR Music

Rock 'n' roll icon Chuck Berry, who died in March at age 90, left behind a legacy that includes seminal American songs including "Roll Over Beethoven," "Maybellene" and "Brown-Eyed Handsome Man." He also left behind a final musical testament called "Chuck," which NPR Music is now previewing ahead of the album's release on June 16.

Berry's 20th studio album is his first since 1979's "Rock It" and sees him employing his longtime St. Louis backing band as support.

In addition to accompaniment by two of his children, Ingrid and Charles Berry Jr., the record also features guest appearances from guitarists Gary Clark Jr., Tom Morello and Nathaniel Rateliff.

Needless to say, Berry didn't hire Diplo or Skrillex to update his sound -- nor did any of the album's 10 songs get the Rick Rubin or T Bone Burnett treatment. Just Berry and some compadres holed up in his studio combining riffs and rhythm. There's even a sequel to "Johnny B. Goode" called "Lady B. Goode."

You can listen to the record at NPR Music.