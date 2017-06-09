Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Taylor Swift's music is returning to all streaming services...
- ...is she trying to take down Katy Perry?
- Radiohead is not exactly eager to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
- Jesse Ventura heads back to TV by way of Russia
- Harry Styles will play the Forum in summer 2018
- Stephen Colbert and Lin-Manuel Miranda to perform at Tony Awards
- Def Jam CEO confirms Kanye West prepping new music
CNN dumps Reza Aslan just days after inflammatory Trump tweet
|Libby Hill
CNN is parting ways with yet another contributor for reasons that again might involve President Trump.
The cable news network announced Friday that it would not be moving forward with a second season of "Believer With Reza Aslan," a series hosted by the religious scholar that explored faith and religion worldwide.
Though the statement provided by a CNN spokesperson didn't elaborate on why the network had reached that decision, it did state, "We wish Reza and his production team all the best."
The news comes just days after Aslan's now-deleted tweet saying, "This piece of [crap] is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind."
Aslan's remarks were tweeted June 3, shortly after London terrorist attacks sparked Trump's tweets about the importance of a "travel ban."
A day later, Aslan apologized for his choice of words in a statement shared on Twitter.
"When in the first few minutes of the terror attack in London, the President of the United states tweeted about his travel ban, I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion," Aslan said. "That’s not like me. I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words."
Aslan released a statement Friday regarding the cancellation of "Believer," in which he implied that the nonrenewal was indeed connected to his criticism of the president.
"In these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation's discourse has become complicated," Aslan wrote, "and I recognize that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet. Similarly, I need to honor my voice."
Aslan went on to clarify that he is not a journalist, but a social commentator and scholar, and agrees that it was time for him to part ways with CNN.
Last week, CNN removed Kathy Griffin from its New Year's Eve lineup after public outcry over the comedian's photo shoot with a bloodied likeness of Trump's head.