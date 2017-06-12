'Julius Caesar' has sparked controversy. But where was corporate outrage when a movie killed President Obama?

Colin Firth in "Kingsman: The Secret Service." (20th Century Fox)

On Sunday, Delta Air Lines' and Bank of America's decision to cave to right-wing pressure and pull funding for the New York Public Theater over a Trumpian production of "Julius Caesar" sparked debate over the role of corporate sponsors in the arts. "House of Cards" creator and playwright Beau Willimon tweeted a call to action to boycott the companies. "Now I know where not to bank & who not to fly with," he wrote. "Actions like this create a culture of fear. We must support free expression, not punish." "Freedom of expression," tweeted "The Leftovers" star and Tony-nominated actress Carrie Coon. "Also, try reading the play."

As my former Daily Beast colleague Asawin Suebsaeng reminded me this morning, nary a corporate suit batted an eye in 2015 when a Hollywood blockbuster blew the head off of an Obama-esque POTUS in even more spectacular fashion. I wrote then of the historic cinematic killing of President Obama in 20th Century Fox's "Kingsman: The Secret Service," the first film to depict the then-POTUS's death onscreen. In it, an Obama lookalike, one of several world leaders in cahoots with Samuel L. Jackson's bad guy Valentine, gets his head blown up in the film's bombastic denouement. "The White House and Obama-ish president — there's no other symbol about a global power than the White House," director Matthew Vaughn said of the depiction months before its release. Later he backpedaled, insisting that the onscreen president bearing an unmistakably eerie resemblance to Barack Obama was not officially supposed to be Obama. "First of all, it’s not Obama," he told Entertainment Weekly of the Obama doppelganger in "Kingsman." "I just want to be clear. This is not an attack on Obama at all. This is an attack on all politicians, but the easiest way to making the point where people knew that Valentine was in power was to have the White House. We needed someone who was reminiscent of Obama, so that people got the point."

The point of "Kingsman" was much less pointed than fitting Julius Caesar (played by actor Gregg Henry) with a familiar blond coif and a business suit. But, of course, no corporate partners distanced themselves from the film then. It opened in wide release, grossing $414 million worldwide, and now has a sequel set for release in September. The Trumpius Caesar-disapproving Delta Air Lines even extended its partnership with 20th Century Fox post-"Kingsman," launching a big cross-branded campaign for the studio's "Snoopy" movie later that year. The difference between "Kingsman" and the production of "Julius Caesar"? Pressure from right-wing outlets such as Breitbart and Fox News and tweets from Donald Trump Jr., which led Delta and then Bank of America to withdraw their support of the production. One which was not, in fact, financed by the National Endowment for the Arts as Donald Jr. had asked on social media, the NEA clarified.