Documentary 'The Pulitzer at 100' to premiere July 21 in NYC

First Run Features has announced the premiere date for director Kirk Simon's documentary examining the 100-year history of the Pulitzer Prize.

"The Pulitzer at 100" will bow at Lincoln Plaza Cinema July 21 in New York City, with more cities to follow.

The film explores the effect the Pulitzers have had on the country's culture in the century since their inception by way of interviews with previous winners, including authors, journalists, playwrights and musicians, as well as The Times' own Mary McNamara, who won the 2015 Pulitzer for criticism. (She's featured at the start of the trailer above.)

The interviews appear interspersed with an examination of Joseph Pulitzer, whose funds founded Columbia University's School of Journalism in 1912 and established the prizes that bear his name in 1917.

Also featured in the film are readings of Pulitzer-winning works as presented by some of Hollywood's brightest stars, including Natalie Portman, Helen Mirren and Martin Scorsese.