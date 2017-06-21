'Downton Abbey' movie production slated for 2018

For fans eager to return to Downton Abbey, the wait might be shorter than expected.

Rumors of a movie version have existed since the sweeping series about the Crawley family and their staff completed its run in 2015, and now a high-level executive is suggesting that production on a film could begin next year.

"There's a movie in the works. It's been in the works for some time," Michael Edelstein, president of NBCUniversal international studios, told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

"We are working on getting the script right," Edelstein continued. "And then we've got to figure out how to get the 20 casts together."

Edelstein made the comments during a red-carpet event for "Downton Abbey: The Exhibition," an interactive exploration of the series that debuted in Singapore last week.

As for getting the script in order, just last week "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes confessed during a web chat with the Guardian that he had already been writing the project.

"I’ve done some work on the script, because I don’t want to find there’s a green light and no script ready. But we're still waiting for that green light from the studio," Fellowes told an inquiring fan. "Then the biggest difficulty will be rounding up all the cast as, compared with most series, it has such a large cast. And it needs them to feel Downtonesque."

In its original iteration, "Downton Abbey" ran for six seasons and 52 episodes. During that time, the series was nominated for 69 Primetime Emmy Awards, taking home 15.

Edelstein and Fellowes did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Wednesday morning.