'Gotham' star Donal Logue tweets, then deletes, alert for his missing child

"Gotham" star Donal Logue is looking for a real-life hero, as the actor took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to find his missing child.

"Missing - yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue," the actor posted, going on to share with his more than 100,000 followers that Jade is 6' 2", weighs 180 pounds and was wearing a lime-green hoodie and dark-green military parka.

(The New York Daily News reported Wednesday that Jade is Logue's transgender daughter.)

Though the tweet has since been deleted and no updates provided, the NYPD confirmed to The Times that a missing persons report had been filed for Jade Logue on Tuesday.

According to E! News, Jade is 16. Logue has another child, Finn, 18, with ex-wife Kasey Walker.

Logue has starred in several critically acclaimed television shows, including "Sons of Anarchy" and "Terriers." He now portrays Harvey Bullock on Fox's "Gotham."

Representatives for Logue did not immediately reply Wednesday to The Times' request for comment.