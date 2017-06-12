Handmaids spotted randomly in and around L.A. (thanks, Hulu Emmys campaign)

The unmistakable red dresses and white "wings" hats were irresistible social-media bait as the women, apparently part of an Emmys "for your consideration" campaign by Hulu, strolled stoically through distinctly non-dystopian SoCal territory.

A host of women clad as handmaids, a la "The Handmaid's Tale," were spotted walking in Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills ahead of the series' season finale Wednesday.

"Looks like some handmaids are having lunch at the Beverly Wilshire," real estate agent Heather T Roy wrote in a caption on a video of a few handmaids walking past the awnings of the famous hotel (and movie location). "It makes sense that they'd be big Pretty Woman fans."

Hulu's handmaids have appeared elsewhere previously, including in April at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, where author Margaret Atwood spoke. According to the Hollywood Reporter, some of the handmaids — in total this time around there were 38, split into a half-dozen groups —were asked to leave LACMA and Hollywood Forever cemetery because those facilities were not affiliated with the streaming network or the show.

"It was fun to creep people out for the #HULUFYC," actress Gabriela Ortega said on Instagram. She definitely wasn't the only one having fun.