'Wonder Woman's' Gal Gadot, basketball star? The Harlem Globetrotters think so

Gal Gadot at the "Wonder Woman" premiere in Los Angeles.

From Princess of Themyscira to... basketball star?

The Harlem Globetrotters have drafted Gal Gadot as part of their 2017 class, and it makes more sense than you think.

Gadot, of course, has showcased her mastery of fight choreography playing the Amazonian superhero in "Wonder Woman." But it's not just her flair for deflecting bullets (or her box office might) that has attracted the basketball team's interest.

"She's not just Wonder Woman," explained the Globetrotters via Twitter. "At 5'10, Gadot was a standout on her high school basketball team as a defensive stopper."

Known for their fanciful showmanship, the exhibition basketball team has conducted an annual "draft" since 2007, selecting players who fit the Globetrotters' spirit. Unlike the actual NBA draft, most people selected don't actually end up playing on the team.

This year the Globetrotters conducted their draft live on Twitter, going with 2017 College Slam Dunk Contest winner Rodney Pryor as their top pick.

Other actual basketball players selected by the Globetrotters include A.J. Merriweather, who also had a standout performance at the 2017 College Slam Dunk Contest, and Naz Mitrou-Long, formerly of Iowa State University.

The Globetrotters rounded out their 2017 class with Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and former college football star Tim Tebow.