Here's what Rodney Bingenheimer played -- and who called in -- during the last installment of 'Rodney on the ROQ'

A little before 4 a.m. Monday, the disc jockey who will forever be known as Rodney on the ROQ bid farewell to his long-running radio station home, KROQ-FM, with a song by the Monkees.

At the end of a four-hour final edition of a show he has curated for nearly 40 years -- which included archival interviews with Van Halen and Elvis Costello and on-air well wishes from Joan Jett, Debbie Harry and others -- the DJ born Rodney Bingenheimer played one last piece of music: "Porpoise Song."

The song, written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, concludes with an eerie refrain.

Wanting to feel

To know what is real

Living is a, is a lie

The porpoise is waiting

Goodbye, goodbye

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye ...

Despite the string of goodbyes, in an interview last week with The Times Bingenheimer stressed that he's not retiring from doing a radio show. Rather, after KROQ gave him his walking papers in late May, he has been looking for a new home.

"There's been a couple offers from various stations and stuff. I have a manager now, so he's taking care of that,” Bingenheimer told The Times. (It's pure speculation, but SiriusXM's garage-rock station Little Steven's Underground Garage would seem a natural fit.)

No matter where he lands, it'll be a better fit than KROQ in 2017. The station, which Bingenheimer helped put on the map, has downplayed his departure, declining to offer an explanation other than a polite, and gracious, statement from program director Kevin Weatherly.

KROQ's website has already scrubbed Bingenheimer from its roster of on-air personalities, and its playlist page shows an absence of tracks during Bingenheimer's final slot. (We've reached out to KROQ representatives to ask about a stream of the show, but have yet to hear back.)

Thankfully, Bingenheimer has posted his last playlist, along with photos, on his official Facebook page.

Here's what he played for the final installment of "Rodney on the ROQ":