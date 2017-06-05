Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Chuck Berry's final studio album, 'Chuck,' is streaming at NPR Music
- ESPN brings back Hank Williams Jr. for Monday Night Football
- Recapping Rodney Bingenheimer's final installment of 'Rodney on the ROQ'
- Usher explains why he was a no-show for Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
- Tom Cruise announces wholly unsurprising name for 'Top Gun' sequel
- Kathy Griffin on Trump photo controversy: 'He picked the wrong redhead'
- Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert will air in the U.S. on Sunday
Here's what Rodney Bingenheimer played -- and who called in -- during the last installment of 'Rodney on the ROQ'
|Randall Roberts
A little before 4 a.m. Monday, the disc jockey who will forever be known as Rodney on the ROQ bid farewell to his long-running radio station home, KROQ-FM, with a song by the Monkees.
At the end of a four-hour final edition of a show he has curated for nearly 40 years -- which included archival interviews with Van Halen and Elvis Costello and on-air well wishes from Joan Jett, Debbie Harry and others -- the DJ born Rodney Bingenheimer played one last piece of music: "Porpoise Song."
The song, written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, concludes with an eerie refrain.
Wanting to feel
To know what is real
Living is a, is a lie
The porpoise is waiting
Goodbye, goodbye
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye ...
Despite the string of goodbyes, in an interview last week with The Times Bingenheimer stressed that he's not retiring from doing a radio show. Rather, after KROQ gave him his walking papers in late May, he has been looking for a new home.
"There's been a couple offers from various stations and stuff. I have a manager now, so he's taking care of that,” Bingenheimer told The Times. (It's pure speculation, but SiriusXM's garage-rock station Little Steven's Underground Garage would seem a natural fit.)
No matter where he lands, it'll be a better fit than KROQ in 2017. The station, which Bingenheimer helped put on the map, has downplayed his departure, declining to offer an explanation other than a polite, and gracious, statement from program director Kevin Weatherly.
KROQ's website has already scrubbed Bingenheimer from its roster of on-air personalities, and its playlist page shows an absence of tracks during Bingenheimer's final slot. (We've reached out to KROQ representatives to ask about a stream of the show, but have yet to hear back.)
Thankfully, Bingenheimer has posted his last playlist, along with photos, on his official Facebook page.
Here's what he played for the final installment of "Rodney on the ROQ":
- Tigers Jaw, “Follows”
- The Woolly Bandits, “Hard to Forget You”
- The Fontaines, “Mercury”
- Lola Blanc, “Real Boy”
- Honeychain, “Going Through Your Purse”
- The Dollyrots, “Dance Like a Maniac”
- The Pandoras, “I Want My Caveman”
- Van Halen interview
- Van Halen, “Running With the Devil”
- The Suburbs, “Hey Muse”
- Single by Sunday, “It Is What It Is”
- The Vaccines, “Teenage Icon”
- The Ramones, “Blitzkrieg Bop”
- Black Flag, “TV Party”
- Blondie, “My Monster”
- Beck Black with Tony Valentino, "You’re Never Gonna Stop Me”
- Skating Polly, “Louder in Outer Space”
- Slotface, “Magazine”
- The Jesus and Mary Chain, “Just Like Honey”
- The Bangles, “Getting Out of Hand”
- Dog Party, “Round N Round”
- The Go-Go’s, “The Whole World Lost Its Head”
- The Regrettes, "Lacey Loo”
- Siouxsie and the Banshees, “Hong Kong Garden”
- The Regrettes, "Teenager In Love”
- The Tearaways, “Name That Tune”
- The Jesus and Mary Chain, “Surfin' USA”
- Travis, “Coming Around”
- The Moon Kids, “Something Spectacular”
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, “Bad Reputation”
- The Roxy Suicide, “Radio Lies”
- Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, “Sloop John B”
- Fire in the Radio, “New Air”
- Rev Horton Heat, “Let Me Teach You How to Eat”
- The Routes, “No Permanence”
- Elvis Costello interview
- Elvis Costello, “Watching the Detectives”
- Hear Kitty Kitty, “Liftoff”
- Satellite Sky, “Who Do You Love?”
- Fiona Silver, “Housewife”
- The Postmarks, “7-11”
- Betty Black, “I Wanna Be Sedated”
- The Atomics, “Voulez Vous”
- Ninet, “Superstar”
- The Donnas, “School's Out”
- The Atomics, “Let’s Live for Today”
- Art Break, “Will to Survive”
- Roxy Music, “Virginia Plain”
- St. Tropez, “I Wanna Live in St. Tropez”
- Cotton Mather, “Girl With a Blue Guitar”
- The Jigsaw Seen, “The Best Is Yet to Come”
- Al Jardine, “PT Cruiser”
- All We Are, “Human”
- Death Valley Girls, “Love Spell”
- Fuzzy, “Girl Don’t Tell Me”
- The Fontaines, “Mercury”
- The Monkees, "Porpoise Song”