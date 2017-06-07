Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Mischa Barton wins 'victory' in battle over sex tapes
- George Clooney and wife Amal welcome twins Ella and Alexander
- James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' goes on in London following attacks
- Ice Cube to appear on 'Real Time With Bill Maher' in wake of racial slur
- It's official: Hollywood loves 'Wonder Woman'
- At 27 minutes, Bob Dylan's Nobel acceptance speech is pure Dylan
- See 5 duets (plus one good cry) from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert
Norristown, PA
'I was frozen': Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand's dramatic day in court
|Steven Zeitchik
In the nearly three years since women began stepping forward en masse to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault, none ever achieved what most abuse victims wish for: a day in court.
No longer.
Andrea Constand took the witness stand at the Cosby trial Tuesday and faced off against her alleged attacker in a dramatic moment that has long been called for by survivors of sexual violence.
“There, wearing a dark-colored coat, brown tie and white shirt,” Constand said, gesturing, when asked to point out the entertainer who is accused of violating her at his Philadelphia-area mansion. He glanced down quickly at his clothing, then sat stoically.