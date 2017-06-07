'I was frozen': Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand's dramatic day in court

Andrea Constand walks to the courtroom Tuesday during Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

In the nearly three years since women began stepping forward en masse to accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault, none ever achieved what most abuse victims wish for: a day in court.

No longer.

Andrea Constand took the witness stand at the Cosby trial Tuesday and faced off against her alleged attacker in a dramatic moment that has long been called for by survivors of sexual violence.

“There, wearing a dark-colored coat, brown tie and white shirt,” Constand said, gesturing, when asked to point out the entertainer who is accused of violating her at his Philadelphia-area mansion. He glanced down quickly at his clothing, then sat stoically.