Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Harry Potter turns 20 today, and here's how J.K. Rowling and Twitter are celebrating
- John Oliver takes a shot at the anti-vaccine movement
- MAD magazine appoints new editor and plans move to Burbank
- Missed the BET Awards? No problem. Here are the 5 must-see moments
- Chance the Rapper, in impassioned BET Awards speech, asks judges for convictions
- Away from the bands, it's the kids who make a racket at Pasadena's Arroyo Seco Weekend
Jackie Chan goes dark in new trailer for action thriller 'The Foreigner'
|Jen Yamato
It's Jackie Chan like you've never seen him before: in full-on dangerous dad form, out for justice in London against the terrorists who killed his daughter.
The new trailer for the upcoming action thriller "The Foreigner" teases a surprise for fans of the 63-year-old "Rumble in the Bronx" and "Rush Hour" star who has played countless upbeat heros over the course of an eclectic, five-decade career.
The man brought two adorable stuffed pandas to the Oscars, for goodness sake! But seldom has he gone as dark as he does in STX Entertainment's Oct. 13 release, which he also produced.
"Casino Royale" helmer Martin Campbell directs Chan in "The Foreigner" as a London businessman who taps into his own brutal past when his daughter is killed in a fiery terrorist blast.
Pierce Brosnan is the government official he's convinced can lead him to those responsible. Along the way, carnage follows as Chan stalks his prey looking haggard and haunted, putting his particular set of skills to use.
"The Foreigner" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. (How Londoners will feel about its terrorism plot given the city's recent tragedies remains to be seen.) But hey, it's an improvement on the title of the 1992 Stephen Leather novel it's based on: "The Chinaman."