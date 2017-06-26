It's Jackie Chan like you've never seen him before: in full-on dangerous dad form, out for justice in London against the terrorists who killed his daughter.

The new trailer for the upcoming action thriller "The Foreigner" teases a surprise for fans of the 63-year-old "Rumble in the Bronx" and "Rush Hour" star who has played countless upbeat heros over the course of an eclectic, five-decade career.

The man brought two adorable stuffed pandas to the Oscars, for goodness sake! But seldom has he gone as dark as he does in STX Entertainment's Oct. 13 release, which he also produced.