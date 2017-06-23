Janet Jackson is 'so happy' amid divorce proceedings, producer Jimmy Jam says

Apparently it doesn't really matter what's going on in the courtroom because Janet Jackson is doing just fine.

The pop diva, who welcomed son Eissa in January with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, is embroiled in a costly divorce with the wealthy Qatar businessman. But, according to longtime producer Jimmy Jam, the first-time mom is "so happy."

The producer behind several Jackson hits has been keeping up with the 51-year-old singer and her 5-month-old son via text message and video chats.

"I get FaceTime [calls] at like 2 in the morning, usually when I'm wrapping up in the studio," Jam told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "It's always just Eissa [on FaceTime], she's in the background somewhere. He's the cutest baby in the history of babies."