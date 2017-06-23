Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Janet Jackson is 'so happy' amid divorce proceedings, producer Jimmy Jam says
Apparently it doesn't really matter what's going on in the courtroom because Janet Jackson is doing just fine.
The pop diva, who welcomed son Eissa in January with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, is embroiled in a costly divorce with the wealthy Qatar businessman. But, according to longtime producer Jimmy Jam, the first-time mom is "so happy."
The producer behind several Jackson hits has been keeping up with the 51-year-old singer and her 5-month-old son via text message and video chats.
"I get FaceTime [calls] at like 2 in the morning, usually when I'm wrapping up in the studio," Jam told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "It's always just Eissa [on FaceTime], she's in the background somewhere. He's the cutest baby in the history of babies."
Jam noted that the Grammy winner is working on new music as she gears up for her State of the World tour in September. (Jackson abruptly truncated her Unbreakable tour in April for family-planning purposes and hasn't returned to the stage since.)
"She said she's excited to go back to her day job, and her day job is making music and getting off and touring," he said during the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards ceremony Thursday in Beverly Hills, where he and business partner Terry Lewis were honored.
Still, Miss Jackson has to contend with the issues in her personal life. She and Al Mana — her third husband, to whom she was married for about five years — called it quits in April, reportedly over disputes about how they wanted to raise their son.
They began divorce proceedings last week in London, where Jackson resides, and she's said to be fighting for sole custody of Eissa, planning to take him on tour. Depending on their pre-nup, the split is expected to be quite profitable for the singer because the luxury Al Mana Group heir is reportedly worth an estimated $1 billion, according to the Daily Beast.
In comparison, Jackson's estimated worth is a meager $174 million.