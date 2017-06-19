Jay Z's album '4:44' due June 30, teaser to single 'Adnis' released

Jay Z's new album, "4:44," will be a Tidal exclusive released June 30, he announced Monday along with the music service's partner, Sprint.

A 30-second video tease to the record's first single, "Adnis," was released, starring "Moonlight" actor Mahershala Ali, who (coincidentally?) is also on the cover of the July issue of GQ.

"Jay Z is a global icon," Marcelo Claure, Sprint president and CEO, said in a statement that included details on how to get six months of free Tidal access by switching mobile providers.

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” Jay Z said in the same statement.

It's been a busy few days for the 47-year-old music mogul. On Thursday night he was the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and over the weekend he and wife Beyoncé welcomed twins, her father confirmed.

In January, Tidal and Sprint partnered, giving the latter's 45 million customers unlimited access to the artists-owned service. Sprint is said to have paid Tidal $200 million, and the latter benefits from Sprint's marketing as well.

Last year, prior to the partnership, Kanye West launched his "Life of Pablo" exclusively on the service, which is owned by Jay Z, West, Alicia Keys, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, Beyoncé, Calvin Harris, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Daft Punk, Damian Marley, deadmau5, Indochine, J. Cole, Jack White, Jason Aldean, Lil Wayne, Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, T.I. and Usher. "Pablo" later got a wide release.