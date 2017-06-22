ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Hamill, Minnie Mouse, Bernie Mac among 2018 Walk of Fame inductees

Nardine Saad
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
There's a new crop of stars landing on the streets of Hollywood: Actress Jennifer Lawrence, "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill and Minnie Mouse are among them.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced its 2018 inductees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The chamber will also award posthumous stars such as Steve Irwin and Bernie Mac.

Each of the inductees -- spanning film, television, recording, live theater and radio -- will take their place on the world-famous sidewalk during a ceremony, which they are given two years to schedule.

Each inductee is nominated and has to front a $30,000 sponsorship fee to get their place on the hallowed pavement. (That bill is often footed by a recording, film or TV studio.)

After that, a selection committee votes based on this criteria: professional achievement, longevity of five or more years, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected, according to the chamber's website.

The 2018 class is as follows:

FILM

Actor Jack Black

Actress Kirsten Dunst

Director F. Gary Gray

Actor Jeff Goldblum

Actor Mark Hamill

Actress Jennifer Lawrence

Actress Gina Lollobrigida

Minnie Mouse

Actor Nick Nolte

Actress Zoe Saldana

TELEVISION

Actor Anthony Anderson

Actress Gillian Anderson

Actress  Lynda Carter

TV personality Simon Cowell

TV personality RuPaul Charles

Actress Taraji P. Henson

Actor Eric McCormack

Producer Ryan Murphy

Actress Niecy Nash

Actor Mandy Patinkin

Producer Shonda Rhimes

TV personality Steve Irwin

RECORDING

R&B singer Mary J. Blige

Virgin Records founder Richard Branson

Singer Petula Clark

Musician Harry Connick Jr.

Country singer Carrie Underwood

Rapper Ice-T

Rapper Snoop Dogg

Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic

LIVE THEATER

Singer-songwriter Charles Aznavour

Composer-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda

Comedian Bernie Mac

RADIO

Steve Jones

