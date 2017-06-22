Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Hamill, Minnie Mouse, Bernie Mac among 2018 Walk of Fame inductees
|Nardine Saad
There's a new crop of stars landing on the streets of Hollywood: Actress Jennifer Lawrence, "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill and Minnie Mouse are among them.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced its 2018 inductees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The chamber will also award posthumous stars such as Steve Irwin and Bernie Mac.
Each of the inductees -- spanning film, television, recording, live theater and radio -- will take their place on the world-famous sidewalk during a ceremony, which they are given two years to schedule.
Each inductee is nominated and has to front a $30,000 sponsorship fee to get their place on the hallowed pavement. (That bill is often footed by a recording, film or TV studio.)
After that, a selection committee votes based on this criteria: professional achievement, longevity of five or more years, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected, according to the chamber's website.
The 2018 class is as follows:
FILM
Actor Jack Black
Actress Kirsten Dunst
Director F. Gary Gray
Actor Jeff Goldblum
Actor Mark Hamill
Actress Jennifer Lawrence
Actress Gina Lollobrigida
Minnie Mouse
Actor Nick Nolte
Actress Zoe Saldana
TELEVISION
Actor Anthony Anderson
Actress Gillian Anderson
Actress Lynda Carter
TV personality Simon Cowell
TV personality RuPaul Charles
Actress Taraji P. Henson
Actor Eric McCormack
Producer Ryan Murphy
Actress Niecy Nash
Actor Mandy Patinkin
Producer Shonda Rhimes
TV personality Steve Irwin
RECORDING
R&B singer Mary J. Blige
Virgin Records founder Richard Branson
Singer Petula Clark
Musician Harry Connick Jr.
Country singer Carrie Underwood
Rapper Ice-T
Rapper Snoop Dogg
Singer "Weird Al" Yankovic
LIVE THEATER
Singer-songwriter Charles Aznavour
Composer-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda
Comedian Bernie Mac
RADIO
Steve Jones
