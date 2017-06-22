Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Hamill, Minnie Mouse, Bernie Mac among 2018 Walk of Fame inductees

There's a new crop of stars landing on the streets of Hollywood: Actress Jennifer Lawrence, "Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill and Minnie Mouse are among them.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced its 2018 inductees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. The chamber will also award posthumous stars such as Steve Irwin and Bernie Mac.

Each of the inductees -- spanning film, television, recording, live theater and radio -- will take their place on the world-famous sidewalk during a ceremony, which they are given two years to schedule.

Each inductee is nominated and has to front a $30,000 sponsorship fee to get their place on the hallowed pavement. (That bill is often footed by a recording, film or TV studio.)

After that, a selection committee votes based on this criteria: professional achievement, longevity of five or more years, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected, according to the chamber's website.