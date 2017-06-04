John Oliver scolds American media over tone of London attack coverage

John Oliver during a May taping of HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."

#ThingsThatHaveJohnOliverRollingHisEyes: American media coverage of Saturday's attack on London Bridge that left seven people dead and dozens of people injured

Sunday's installment of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" began with Oliver rebuking the tone of news reports that developed following the terrorist strike.

"Obviously, our thoughts go out to everyone affected, but as a British person living in American, I feel compelled to address a certain theme that emerged through American coverage of this tragedy," the comedian said at the start of the program.

A clip was shown of TV news reports from CNN and Fox News (and later The New York Times) that described the U.K. as "reeling" and/or "under seige."

"For the record, in no way is Britain under siege. Is it upset? Yes. ...But to say it's under siege and its people are reeling is to somehow imply that it's weak enough to be brought to its knees ... And that, as an idea, is insulting."

Oliver, who is British, wasn't the only one irritated, noting that people took to Twitter to deride the tone of coverage using the hashtag #ThingsThatLeaveBritainReeling. Hint: “When people make tea in the microwave" was one of the satirical suggestions of things, unlike terrorists, that actually rock British folks to their core.

“Honestly, it was an uplifting demonstration of quintessentially British defiance," Oliver said of the hashtag offerings, "because the British people are never going to let terror change their way of life."

You can watch the clip here, at your discretion. It contains some profane language.