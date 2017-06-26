John Oliver takes a shot at the anti-vaccine movement and the 'opportunistic quacks' behind it

On Sunday's "Last Week Tonight," John Oliver became the latest late-night personality to take aim at the anti-vaccine movement.

Oliver devoted nearly a half-hour to debunking the various fears surrounding childhood immunizations, which he described as "one of humanity’s most incredible accomplishments."

As seemingly everything is these days, the segment was inspired by President Trump, who has stoked unfounded fears about vaccine safety on both the debate stage and social media.

But, as Oliver noted, Trump is hardly alone in buying into these baseless theories. He’s joined by prominent figures from across the political spectrum including Alex Jones, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and, um, Rob Schneider. Not to mention parents in 11 states where the unvaccinated rate continues to climb.

As Oliver explained, many of these fears stem from a study that suggested a link between autism and the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR). The study has since been retracted and its author, Andrew Wakefield, has had his license revoked and been accused of distorting his findings.

“He’s basically the Lance Armstrong of doctors,” said Oliver.

And yet Wakefield still gives talks around the world, including in Minneapolis, where the plummeting vaccination rate among the Somali community has led to a major outbreak of measles, a disease Oliver described as “infectious as ‘Happy’ by Pharrell.” (He also cited an outbreak in France where 15,000 people became ill and six died.)

Though numerous subsequent studies have failed to find a link between vaccines and autism, the fear persists, leading to lower vaccination and also taking away resources “from studying actual causes and treatments,” Oliver noted.

The host also had some harsh words for Dr. Bob Sears, the Orange County physician who’s built an empire based on vaccine skepticism, while admitting that his alternative vaccination schedule is not based on any peer-reviewed studies.

“Your job is to make sure children don’t get deadly diseases, not to make parents feel comfortable,” he said. “You’re a pediatrician, not a flask of whiskey tucked into a Baby Bjorn.”

Oliver argued that Sears likes to have it both ways, seeming to support science-based medicine while once in a while saying things like “vaccines don’t cause autism except when they do.”

The line inspired Oliver to fire back with this: “Don’t worry, opportunist quacks writing books that fan the flames of people’s unfounded fears don’t cause a legitimate public health hazard, except when they do.”

Oliver ended the segment on a personal note, acknowledging that parenting can be “terrifying” and that his natural inclination is to be afraid of everything — including, as he put it, “the dark, the light, heights, depths, confined spaces, wide-open spaces, intimacy, spiders and a sudden and mysterious lack of spiders.”

But as Oliver explained, he is also a parent whose 19-month-old son was born prematurely.

“I’ve worried about his health, and I still worry about his health a lot," Oliver said. "We are vaccinating him fully and on schedule, and if I can overcome the temptation to listen to the irrational shouting of my terrified lizard brain, then I believe that everyone can.”

While Hollywood has a reputation as a bastion of "anti-vaxx" sentiment, Oliver seems to be among the majority in late-night TV in siding with the scientific community. Several other shows — including “The Colbert Report,” “The Daily Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live" and "Conan" — have also mocked vaccine critics.

You can watch Oliver's segment here.