Judd Apatow and the Directors Guild blast Sony plan to release 'clean' versions of films

For comedy luminaries Judd Apatow and Seth Rogen, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment's recent announcement that it will release "clean" versions of some of its films is no laughing matter. And now the Directors Guild of America is joining their outcry.

In a statement Tuesday, the DGA objected to Sony's recently launched Clean Version initiative, which allows viewers to screen versions of 24 of the studio's films that have been edited to remove offensive language, sexual innuendo or graphic violence, saying that such "unauthorized alternation" violates the guild's master contract with the studios.

“Directors have the right to edit their feature films for every nontheatrical platform, plain and simple,” the DGA said. “Taking a director’s edit for one platform, and then releasing it on another — without giving the director the opportunity to edit — violates our agreement. Throughout the years, the DGA has achieved hard-fought creative rights gains protecting our members from such practices.

"As creators of their films, directors often dedicate years of hard work to realize their full vision, and they rightfully have a vested interest in protecting that work. We are committed to vigorously defending against the unauthorized alteration of films.”

Apatow — who produced two films on the list, "Step Brothers" and "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" — took to Twitter to protest the idea in decidedly less clean language, saying the studio could "shove the clean versions" where the proverbial sun doesn't shine.

On June 7, Sony announced that the broadcast TV or airline versions of two dozen films, including all five “Spider-Man” films, dramas such as "Captain Phillips" and "Moneyball," and comedies such as "Big Daddy,” "Easy A” and “Ghostbusters," will be made available alongside the original versions when a consumer purchases the original versions on iTunes, Vudu and FandangoNow.

Sony has defended the program, which it plans to expand, by asserting that the clean versions are not being sold separately but only as extra features when viewers purchase the uncut theatrical versions of the films and that the use of the preexisting clean edits was discussed in advance with each director or their representatives.

Rogen, who has made several R-rated comedies at the studio, including "This Is the End" and "Sausage Party," was the first to publicly voice opposition to the plan, tweeting last week, "please don't do this to our movies" — with an expletive added for emphasis.