'Becks,' 'Everything Beautiful Is Far Away' among L.A. Film Festival award winners

Filmmaker Elizabeth Rohrbaugh and Daniel Powell’s dramatic musical "Becks" took top honors at the L.A. Film Festival on Thursday.

The film, about a Brooklyn musician (Lena Hall) who moves back to St. Louis after her crushing breakup, debuted at Film Independent's annual fest and earned the U.S. fiction award.

Cinematographers Christian Sorensen Hansen and Pete Ohs earned the U.S. fiction cinematography prize for their sci-fi fantasy "Everything Beautiful Is Far Away," which also debuted at the festival.

Diego Ros' "The Night Guard (El Vigilante)" won the the world fiction award, and the documentary award went to Amanda Kopp and Aaron Kopp's animated documentary "Liyana" about a young Swazi girl on a quest to save her brothers.

The LA Muse Documentary prize went to Mark Hayes for "Skid Row Marathon," and the Muse fiction award went to Savannah Bloch for "And Then There Was Eve."

The Nightfall award was given to Amanda Evans for "Serpent." The award for short fiction went to "A Funeral for Lightning," and the award for short documentary went to "Black America Again."

"Skid Row Marathon" and "The Keeping Hours" took the audience awards for documentary feature film and fiction feature film, respectively, while "Swim" took the audience award for short film and "High & Mighty" took the audience award for Web series.

The LAFF kicked off June 14 with the world premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s "The Book of Henry," a comedy-drama hybrid about a family starring Naomi Watts. The fest closes Thursday with the Los Angeles premiere of Matt Spicer’s "Ingrid Goes West."

Sofia Coppola’s "The Beguiled," Ric Roman Waugh’s "Shot Caller," Dave McCary’s "Brigsby Bear" were among the special screenings.