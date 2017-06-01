Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Megyn Kelly says she'll ask Putin directly about allegations of election meddling
- Happy birthday to Morgan Freeman, who turns 80 today
- Jennifer Garner takes issue with new People magazine cover
- Chloë Grace Moretz addresses body-shaming controversy over Snow White movie
Megyn Kelly scores one-on-one interview with Vladimir Putin for debut of new NBC show
|Nardine Saad
Megyn Kelly already has a major exclusive for NBC: She'll be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin one-on-one this week.
The former Fox News anchor, who has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Trump and parted ways with Fox this year after 12 years with the network, is already set to moderate a forum with Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday as part of the International Economic Forum. Kelly will sit down with the controversial leader afterward.
“So we just got word this morning that President Putin has agreed to sit with yours truly for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of tomorrow’s forum and I’ll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond. So, that oughta be fun," she said on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday.
The confab will be part of Kelly's debut on her NBC newsmagazine show, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly," which launches this Sunday and will be go against CBS' "60 Minutes."
“I’ve never done one of these [newsmagazines] before and I will submit to you that I have my own irreverent style of covering the news,” she told The Times in a recent interview. “I think the whole nature of the show feels a little more cutting edge, a little more dynamic. I think it’s going to take a few more risks. Not risks with the facts but where we go and how we cover these people.”