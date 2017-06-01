Megyn Kelly scores one-on-one interview with Vladimir Putin for debut of new NBC show

Megyn Kelly already has a major exclusive for NBC: She'll be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin one-on-one this week.

The former Fox News anchor, who has repeatedly drawn the ire of President Trump and parted ways with Fox this year after 12 years with the network, is already set to moderate a forum with Putin in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday as part of the International Economic Forum. Kelly will sit down with the controversial leader afterward.

“So we just got word this morning that President Putin has agreed to sit with yours truly for a one-on-one interview at the conclusion of tomorrow’s forum and I’ll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together, and beyond. So, that oughta be fun," she said on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday.