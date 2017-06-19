Actor Miles Teller arrested, charged with public drunkenness in San Diego

Miles Teller isn't doing much to alleviate his cocky bro rep. The "Fantastic Four" alum spent some time in a San Diego jail on Sunday after being arrested and charged with public intoxication.

The "Whiplash" and "War Dogs" star was partying with friends in Pacific Beach when an officer noticed that he was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol, Officer Billy Hernandez of the San Diego Police Department told The Times.

Teller, 30, was swinging from side to side, slurring words and had bloodshot eyes, prompting the officer to detain him for evaluation, Hernandez said. During questioning, Teller lost his balance and almost fell in the street and was arrested "based on him not being able to care for his own safety," Hernandez said.

The actor was then transported to a detox center, where he would have been provided a cot and the ability to sober up, but was uncooperative with the volunteer staff there and was rejected, Hernandez said.

It was then that he was arrested for being drunk in public -- a misdemeanor offense. Teller was booked at 2:09 a.m. and spent just under four hours in jail, Hernandez said.

He was released without bail, according to reports.

Reps for Teller did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment.