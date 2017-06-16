Katy Perry breaks the 100 million-follower ceiling on Twitter

Katy Perry just broke another Twitter record: The "Bon Appetit" singer is the first person on the site to hit 100 million followers.

The 32-year-old's KatyCats following has been going strong since she joined Twitter in 2009. She's tweeted more than 8,500 times, debuting music and videos and making major announcements. To mark the occasions, the site launched a custom emoji Friday, triggered by the #LoveKaty hashtag.

According to site, the singer was the most discussed when she performed during the February 2015 Super Bowl halftime show and launched a thousand memes with the #LeftShark phenomenon. Other Perry-related hashtags include #roar, #KatyCats, #Prism, #ChainedToTheRhythm and #Rise.

"Thank you, @Twitter, for always giving me an opportunity to have a voice!," the outspoken singer said Friday afternoon.

Her most retweeted posts, Twitter said, have been those about other famous folks, including One Direction, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Hillary Clinton, Demi Lovato and, presumably, Taylor Swift.