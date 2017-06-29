Netflix's 'Sense8' to get the happy ending fans have been wanting

But fans learned Thursday there could be a happy ending after all, as Netflix posted a video on Twitter announcing a two-hour finale for the series.

The show's small but passionate fan base was vocal in its unhappiness about the network's decision, launching petitions and online movements in protest.

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for fans of Netflix's sci-fi show "Sense8" after the streaming network canceled the series on June 1 and then reiterated the cancellation a week later.

Netflix also shared a letter from "Sense8" co-creator Lana Wachowski, who credited the existence of a final episode to the passion and tenaciousness of the show's fans.

“In this world it is easy to believe that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important than the bottom line," Wachowski said in her statement.

“But here is a gift from the fans of this show that I will carry forever in my heart: while it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true.”

The series, helmed by Wachowski and her sister Lily, followed a group of eight individuals who share a psychic connection and form a cluster of sensates who support one another with love and acceptance.

So what did Netflix have to say about granting the series, which filmed on four continents and cost a purported $9 million per episode, a two-hour finale?

“After seeing that the cancelation was a total cluster, we decided to give ‘Sense8’ fans the ending they totally deserve,” a spokesperson for Netflix told The Times.