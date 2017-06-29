Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the art
- Gillian Anderson calls out 'X-Files' for next season's all-male writing staff
- Netflix's 'Sense8' to get the happy ending fans have been wanting
- Kylie and Kendall Jenner wanted to sell you an old Tupac shirt for $125, but not anymore
- Trump's 'Morning Joe' tweets rile outraged celebrities
- Public Enemy releases free new album on its 30th anniversary
- MSNBC calls out President Trump for his disparaging comments on TV hosts
- Seth Meyers takes on President Trump's phony Time cover
- 'Jumanji' trailer turns Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart into video game avatars
Netflix's 'Sense8' to get the happy ending fans have been wanting
|Libby Hill
It's been a tumultuous few weeks for fans of Netflix's sci-fi show "Sense8" after the streaming network canceled the series on June 1 and then reiterated the cancellation a week later.
The show's small but passionate fan base was vocal in its unhappiness about the network's decision, launching petitions and online movements in protest.
But fans learned Thursday there could be a happy ending after all, as Netflix posted a video on Twitter announcing a two-hour finale for the series.
Netflix also shared a letter from "Sense8" co-creator Lana Wachowski, who credited the existence of a final episode to the passion and tenaciousness of the show's fans.
“In this world it is easy to believe that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important than the bottom line," Wachowski said in her statement.
“But here is a gift from the fans of this show that I will carry forever in my heart: while it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true.”
The series, helmed by Wachowski and her sister Lily, followed a group of eight individuals who share a psychic connection and form a cluster of sensates who support one another with love and acceptance.
So what did Netflix have to say about granting the series, which filmed on four continents and cost a purported $9 million per episode, a two-hour finale?
“After seeing that the cancelation was a total cluster, we decided to give ‘Sense8’ fans the ending they totally deserve,” a spokesperson for Netflix told The Times.